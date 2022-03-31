Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
PR Newswire
31.03.2022 | 17:22
Joget Awarded Funding Through Catalyst Fund 7 for Its No-code Application Integration with the Cardano Blockchain

COLUMBIA, Md., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc, the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it was awarded funding through Cardano's Catalyst Fund 7 for its top-voted proposal in the "Nation Building DApps" category, named "Accelerating Enterprise Adoption". This was a joint proposal with Wada, an African blockchain awareness-building organization.

Joget - Open Source Low Code Platform for creating Enterprise Applications and Workflow Automation.

Cardano, home to the cryptocurrency ADA, is a public blockchain and decentralized application (DApp) platform. As part of the Catalyst Fund challenge, a fully-featured Coffee Traceability App was built in a record 4 days by just one developer. The app was later repurposed to meet the needs of the cocoa industry, and was subsequently demonstrated to some of the largest cocoa industry players in Ghana, the second-largest producer of cocoa in the world.

"We welcome all builders and innovators creating useful applications on the Cardano blockchain and are impressed by the growth of the ecosystem facilitated by community decision making and the decentralized governance of Project Catalyst," said Kriss Baird, Product Owner of Input Output Global (IOG).

Citizen Developers, typically business users with little coding experience, can now visually develop applications integrated with the Cardano blockchain using the recently released Cardano Blockchain Pack. Joget plans to use the fund to further enhance the development of the plugin and expand its capabilities with more advanced features. By integrating blockchain technology with a no-code/low-code application platform like Joget, organizations can rapidly kick start their digitalization journey while lowering the associated costs and risks. This helps to narrow the gap between traditional application development methodology and a modernized no-code/low-code approach.

"We see blockchain as a critical component to the foundation of next-generation technological innovations, and we want to bring it to the masses with our no-code/low-code approach," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget, Inc. "We are thankful to the Cardano Community and the Catalyst Fund team for believing in and supporting our approach."

The Cardano Blockchain Pack is published on JogetOSS, an open source repository for the Joget platform, and a step-by-step tutorial is available on the Joget Knowledge Base.

About Joget, Inc.
Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders (Citizen Developers) or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Contacts
Media Relations
info@joget.com
1.888.60J.OGET (1.888.605.6438)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078276/Joget_Logo.jpg

