The Business Research Company: Geophysical Services Market Expected To Reach $15Bn By 2026 With Multi-Client Business Models Among Other Trends

The Business Research Company's geophysical service market goes into detail on industry trends, market forecasts, and opportunities.

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geophysical service providers are building multi-client databases with 3D, 2D and reimaged datasets to assist the end-customers with up-to-date data and insights, which are used to make informed investment decisions. The multi-client data business model has evolved as a preferred means of seismic data for exploration companies across the globe. The geophysical service providers invest in capital and regulatory procedures and offer technological expertise to plan and execute surveying from inspection to delivery. The end product includes seismic images, regional interpretation, well data and literature highlighting the prospective play types.

The global geophysical services market size is expected to grow from $12.80 billion in 2021 to $13.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Geophysical services industry growth analysis shows that it is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Request a free sample of the Geophysical Services Market Report

Geophysical Services Market Segmentation

The geophysical services market is segmented by technology into seismic, magnetic, gravity, electromagnetic, gamma spectrometry, group penetrating, and others. The seismic market was the largest segment of the geophysical services market segmented by technology.

The global geophysical services market is also segmented by survey type into land, marine, aerial, by application into road, rail, port, airport, pipeline, others, and by end user into agriculture, environment, minerals and mining, oil and gas, water exploration, others.

Competitive Landscape

Major players with geophysical services market shares are Schlumberger, TGS Geophysical Company (UK) Ltd, CGG Geoscience company, Ion Geophysical, Polarcus Ltd, Geokinetics, Halliburton Company, Dawson Geophysical Services, EON Geosciences Inc., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Phoenix Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, Geotech Survey, P.G.S., BGP Inc., Fugro, SA Exploration, Seabird Exploration, EMGS, Geospace Technologies, COSL-China Oilfield Services Limited, New Resolution Geophysics (NRG), Paradigm, Ramboll Group AS, Sercel SA, IRIS Instruments, DMT Gmbh and Co.KG., Petroleum Geo Services, Geoex Ltd and IG Seismic Services.

Market players are engaging in strategic collaborations and partnerships, as well as full mergers and acquisitions in order to enhance and expand their offerings.

See more on the Geophysical Services Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Integrated Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Geophysical Data Collection Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Geophysical Data Sales Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg