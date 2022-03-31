DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Positron Emission Tomography Market is Anticipated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.92%, Assesses DelveInsight

The Positron Emission Tomography market size is expected to surge due to the factors such as the increase in demand for PET Scanners and the growing geriatric population across the globe. In addition, approval and launch of various advanced PET products are anticipated to bolster the market, thereby contributing to the growth of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market during the forecast period from 2021-2026.

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Positron Emission Tomography Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Positron Emission Tomography companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Positron Emission Tomography Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography market during the forecast period. The leading Positron Emission Tomography companies with various Positron Emission Tomography machine such as General Electric Company, Mediso Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corp., RefleXion, CMR Naviscan Corporation, Segami Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Sofie Biosciences (PerkinElmer Inc.), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd, MR Solutions , and others are currently dominating the Positron Emission Tomography market.

, and others are currently dominating the Positron Emission Tomography market. According to DelveInsight analysis, the global Positron Emission Tomography market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026.

by 2026. In September 2021 , Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and RefleXion Medical Inc. collaborated to evaluate the use of Lantheus' prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) -targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, piflufolastat F 18, to enable real-time therapeutic guidance of biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) in prostate cancer with RefleXion's X1 platform.

and collaborated to evaluate the use of -targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, piflufolastat F 18, to enable real-time therapeutic guidance of biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) in prostate cancer with RefleXion's X1 platform. On March 1, 2021 , Shimadzu Corporation released the world's first TOF-PET System , BresTome TOF-PET functional imaging systems,s dedicated to scanning Brain Tumors, Epilepsy, and Breast Cancers within the Japanese domestic market.

released the world's first , BresTome TOF-PET functional imaging systems,s dedicated to scanning Brain Tumors, Epilepsy, and Breast Cancers within the Japanese domestic market. On February 12, 2020 , Shimadzu Corporation started selling Elmammo dedicated breast PET systems in China . Elmammo systems enable highly accurate breast cancer examinations.

Interested in knowing how the Positron Emission Tomography market size will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Positron Emission Tomography Market Growth Analysis

Positron Emission Tomography

A PET scan positron emission tomography is a type of imaging examination that can reveal the metabolic or biochemical activity of the tissues and organs. The positron emission tomography procedure is frequently performed as an outpatient treatment. Positron emission tomography uses a radioactive substance positron emission tomography tracer, a specific positron emission tomography camera, and a computer to show both normal and abnormal metabolic activity. A PET (positron emission tomography) scan may frequently reveal aberrant positron emission tomography tracer metabolism in disorders before other imaging techniques, such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The Positron Emission Tomography images are frequently combined with CT or MRI to provide PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography Computed Tomography) or PET-MRI scans.

The combined PET CT (Positron Emission Tomography Computed Tomography) scan gives information on the cells, structures, and functioning of bodily tissues and organs from a single imaging session, resulting in a more comprehensive diagnosis than each scan can generate individually. There are some positron emission tomography pros and cons. But there are many advantages of positron emission tomography rather than disadvantages of positron emission tomography.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the global Positron Emission Tomography market, out of all the regions. The rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, rapid technical development activities, increasing awareness for early diagnosis, rising incidences of the aging population, and increased product releases are anticipated to drive the North American Positron Emission Tomography devices market.

Moreover, the high interest of Positron Emission Tomography device manufacturers in accessing local markets further helps to boost the regional Positron Emission Tomography market growth. In addition, the rise in the increasing popularity of hybrid imaging systems also benefits the Positron Emission Tomography market growth.

Therefore, the interplay of various factors such as the presence of a large patient population, encouraging reimbursement policies as well as new product launches in the region is expected to boost the Positron Emission Tomography market in North America during the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Positron Emission Tomography market, get a snapshot of the report Global Positron Emission Tomography Market Outlook

Positron Emission Tomography Market Dynamics

The Positron Emission Tomography market is witnessing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. A PET scanner is used to detect a wide range of diseases, including cancer, heart disease, brain issues, and other anomalies in the body. It is now utilized in conjunction with Computed Tomography (Positron Emission Tomography CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans to aid in diagnosis. Another important factor driving the Positron Emission Tomography market growth is the growing elderly population across the globe.

However, high costs and stringent regulatory regulations may be limiting factors for the Positron Emission Tomography market growth. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on healthcare systems, including diagnostic imaging. This was due to the pandemic's breakout, which resulted in the cancellation of outpatient appointments as well as the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and treatments.

Get a sneak peek at the Positron Emission Tomography market dynamics @ Positron Emission Tomography Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Positron Emission Tomography Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Type - Full-Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners

Full-Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners Market Segmentation By Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others

Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Others

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Positron Emission Tomography Companies - General Electric Company, Mediso Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corp., RefleXion, CMR Naviscan Corporation, Segami Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Sofie Biosciences (PerkinElmer Inc.), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd, MR Solutions among others

General Electric Company, Mediso Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corp., RefleXion, CMR Naviscan Corporation, Segami Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Sofie Biosciences (PerkinElmer Inc.), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd, MR Solutions among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Positron Emission Tomography market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2026.

Which MedTech key players in the Positron Emission Tomography market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Positron Emission Tomography Companies

Table of Contents

1 Positron Emission Tomography Market Report Introduction 2 Positron Emission Tomography Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Positron Emission Tomography Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Positron Emission Tomography Market 7 Positron Emission Tomography Market Layout 8 Positron Emission Tomography Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Positron Emission Tomography Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

Learn more about the positron emission tomography machine available in the Positron Emission Tomography market @ Positron Emission Tomography Test

Related Reports

Computed Tomography Market

Computed Tomography Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Computed Tomography companies such as General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

Optical Coherence Tomography Market

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Optical Coherence Tomography companies such as Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V, Lumedica, among others.

Cancer Therapy Market

Cancer Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cancer Therapy companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, among others.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies companies such asDaiichi Sankyo, Amgen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, among others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer companies such asNovartis, AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics companies such as Myriad Genetics Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Diabetes Insipidus Market

Diabetes Insipidus Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Diabetes Insipidus companies such as Daewoong Tradipitant, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, Provention Bio, among others.

Erectile Dysfunction Market

Erectile Dysfunction Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Erectile Dysfunction companies such as Sumitovant Biopharma, Ildong Pharmaceutical, Aquestive Therapeutics, among others.

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Erectile Dysfunction Devices companies such as Coloplast Corporation, Zimmer Aesthetics, Augusta Medical Systems, Medispec Ltd., MTS Medical UG, among others.

Renal Vasculitis Market

Renal Vasculitis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Renal Vasculitis companies operating in the domain.

Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression Market

Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression companies operating in the domain.

Syncope Market

Syncope Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Syncope companies such as Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, University of Alberta, CES University, among others.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Cardiovascular Disease Drugs

Upcoming Oncological Drugs

Top 5 prevalent Cancers in the World

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg