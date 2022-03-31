Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 28 February 2022
Number of shares: 51 122 172
Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 477 619
Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 898 136
Rémy Cointreau
French Société anonyme with a capital of 81 793 372.80 euros
Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac
RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME
Rémy Cointreau
