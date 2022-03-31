Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Stuttgart
31.03.22
08:03 Uhr
2,100 Euro
-0,020
-0,94 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.03.2022 | 17:43
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 31-March-2022 / 16:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 31 March 2022 (the 'Grant Date') the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the 'DABP') and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') to PDMRs as set out below.

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 184 pence, being the closing market price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date. 

Number of 
                    Option Price 
Award     PDMR    Shares 
 
             under option 
DABP     David Wood 99,169    nil 
DABP     Julie Wirth 60,102    nil 
LTIP     David Wood 482,557   nil

The options under the DABP will vest on 31 March 2025.

The options under the LTIP will vest on 31 March 2025 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.

If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the Normal Vesting Date (or, where Shares under an Option are subject to a Holding Period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the Holding Period or the date of exercise of the Option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Forms 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name              David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status         PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name              Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI               213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                       Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                       ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction    Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan and the 
                       Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
                       Price(s)            Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                       DABP 99,169 
                       GBP1.84 
                                       LTIP 482,557 
       Aggregated information 
 
                       Aggregate         Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                       Price           Volume  Total 
 
       -Price             GBP1.84           581,726  GBP1,070,375.84 
e)      Date of the transaction     31 March 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction    XLON 
 
1        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)       Name                    Julie Wirth 
2        Reason for the notification 
a)       Position/Status              PDMR 
b)       Initial notification/Amendment       Initial Notification 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name                    Wickes Group plc 
b)       LEI                    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4        each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the financial 
                              Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
        instrument, 
a) 
        type of instrument 
                              ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
        Identification code 
b)       Nature of the transaction         Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan 
 
                              Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s) 
                              GBP1.84            60,102 
 
        Aggregated information 
 
                              Aggregate       Aggregate  Aggregate 
d)       -Aggregated volume 
                              Price         Volume   Total 
 
        -Price                   GBP1.84         60,102   GBP110,587.68 
e)       Date of the transaction          31 March 2022 
f)       Place of the transaction          XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  152891 
EQS News ID:  1317271 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317271&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 11:11 ET (15:11 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.