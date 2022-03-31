DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 31 March 2022 (the 'Grant Date') the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the 'DABP') and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') to PDMRs as set out below.

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 184 pence, being the closing market price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date.

Number of Option Price Award PDMR Shares under option DABP David Wood 99,169 nil DABP Julie Wirth 60,102 nil LTIP David Wood 482,557 nil

The options under the DABP will vest on 31 March 2025.

The options under the LTIP will vest on 31 March 2025 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.

If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the Normal Vesting Date (or, where Shares under an Option are subject to a Holding Period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the Holding Period or the date of exercise of the Option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Forms

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) DABP 99,169 GBP1.84 LTIP 482,557 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP1.84 581,726 GBP1,070,375.84 e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Julie Wirth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP1.84 60,102 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP1.84 60,102 GBP110,587.68 e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

