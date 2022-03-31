Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Market Analysis 2022 By The Business Research Company

TBRC's trauma fixation devices and equipment market report gives an analysis on market sizing and forecast, regional outlook, competitive landscape, opportunities, and strategies to take.

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising incidences of osteoporosis will support the growth of the trauma fixation devices and equipment market during the forecast period. Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle, so fragile that even minor stressors like leaning over or coughing can result in a fracture. Most osteoporosis-related fractures occur in the hip, wrist, or spine. With rising life expectancy, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, and an increase in the prevalence of obesity, the world is seeing an increase in orthopedic disorders as a natural corollary. Internal trauma fixation devices are used to repair and stabilize severe bone dislocations and fractures. Internal fixation devices are utilized inside the human body to provide the correct shape to the patient's broken bone and to sustain the patient's bearing load during the recovery period.

The global trauma fixation devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2021 to $5.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Trauma fixation devices and equipment industry growth is expected to reach $7.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Growth Opportunities In The Trauma Fixation Devices Market

The top growth potential in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market by device type will arise in the internal fixation devices market, which will gain $2,548.6 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top growth potential in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market by product type will arise in metal plates and screws market, and by end user will arise in the hospitals market. The trauma fixation devices and equipment market size will gain the most in the USA at $924.0 million.

Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Holomedicine is a new technology that uses medical software to support physicians during surgery and aids in telehealth and education. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), surgeons can improve accuracy and accessibility in surgery by merging MRI and CT images to create 3D holograms that can be controlled with gestures and speech commands. Holomedicine has the advantages of viewing patient images from every perspective, which can help as a teaching tool or with educating patients on their injury and surgery. Holomedicine also allows surgeons to connect around the world by inviting them to review a specific case.

Key Players And Their Strategies In The Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Industry

The global trauma fixation devices and equipment market is consolidated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 87.08% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic Inc.

Player-adopted strategies in the trauma fixation devices and equipment industry includes expansion and development of product portfolio through collaboration, strengthening its product portfolio by adding new smart devices and implants via mergers and acquisitions, accelerating development in emerging markets and product innovation.

