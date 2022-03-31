Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to extra distribution in Volvo, AB

The following information is based on a press release from Volvo, AB (VOLV B,
SE0000115446) published on January 28, 2022. 

VOLV B will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 6.50 per share,
effective April 7, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

