Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI's Jim Ambrosini Recognized for Achievements in Cybersecurity with ISACA's 2022 Joseph J. Wasserman Award

Jim is a CISO and Cybersecurity Consultant with IGI and the former President of the ISACA New York Metropolitan Chapter Board

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / IGI, or Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCQB:IMCI), is thrilled to announce that IGI's Jim Ambrosini has been named the 2022 Joseph J. Wasserman Award recipient by the ISACA New York Metropolitan Chapter. The award has been presented annually by the Chapter since its inception in 1978. It recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions to the cybersecurity community, including the information systems audit, control, security, risk management, and governance professions.

The Wasserman Award Committee and the Board of Directors were unanimous in their vote to name the award to Jim, who has served on ISACA New York Metropolitan Chapter Board from 2007 through 2015, including serving as a President from 2011-2013. The award is given to candidates who have made a significant contribution and are currently active in the cybersecurity community. Essential characteristics of award recipients include honesty, integrity, humility, non-self-promoting, selfless dedication to enriching the cybersecurity community, and motivation for the best interests of the ISACA membership.

"From the day he joined our organization, Jim has distinguished himself as a professional that is dedicated to the cybersecurity community," said Kevin Hutchinson, VP of Cybersecurity at IGI. "He has made significant contributions to advancing cybersecurity within our organization and customers' environments. Given his focus, dedication, and commitment, I am not surprised to see his accomplishments are being recognized by ISACA and gladly acknowledge how fortunate we are to have him on our team."

Jim Ambrosini has been a Cybersecurity Consultant and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) with IGI since 2021 and has more than 25 years of experience as a leader in information security and technology risk. At IGI, Jim works with clients in all industries to help create a comprehensive cybersecurity plan, help mitigate their risk, and ensure business resiliency. He is trusted and respected by all his colleagues at IGI as a thought leader in cybersecurity, and someone who is always willing to step up and pitch in for the good of the team.

Previously, Jim was a Director at Wells Fargo, responsible for the Consumer Banking Divisions' Technology Risk program and Digital Banking. He also has worked at several global consulting firms in technology risk and information security, including running a national cybersecurity practice. Jim holds a Master of Science in Management from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Communications from Washington & Lee University.

According to Alexander Abramov, Chair of the Wasserman Award Committee, Jim has recruited, mentored, and inspired many future ISACA leaders and has been a longtime trusted advisor to the Board. Abromov also shared some key achievements during Jim's ISACA Chapter presidency, including offering preparation classes for all certifications and broadcasting them worldwide, the production of Spring and Fall educational information security and risk conferences, and joint conferences with other professional organizations. The result was that the NY chapter was issuing more CPE credits than any chapter in the world (over 7,000 per year) and began providing free training opportunities to veterans and those who were unemployed.

Jim will be recognized at the Chapter's Annual Gala/Wasserman Award Dinner held in NYC in the spring.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and igicyberlabs.com.

Media Contact:

IGI

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 727-0983

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695503/IGIs-Jim-Ambrosini-Recognized-for-Achievements-in-Cybersecurity-with-ISACAs-2022-Joseph-J-Wasserman-Award