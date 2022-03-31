Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 
Tradegate
31.03.22
15:53 Uhr
28,120 Euro
-0,320
-1,13 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 18:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Neles due to merger with Valmet (98/22)

The Boards of Directors of Neles Corporation (Neles) and Valmet Oyj (Valmet)
have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas
shareholders of Neles will receive 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for every one
(1) share held in Neles. The merger plan was approved at the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM) held on September 22, 2021. The Ex-date is April 1, 2022.
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation and changed the
ticker code, underlying issuer and underlying ISIN for regular and gross return
forwards in Neles (NELES). 

For further information please see the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056312
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
