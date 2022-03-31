NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Neles due to merger with Valmet (98/22)

The Boards of Directors of Neles Corporation (Neles) and Valmet Oyj (Valmet) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of Neles will receive 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for every one (1) share held in Neles. The merger plan was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on September 22, 2021. The Ex-date is April 1, 2022. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation and changed the ticker code, underlying issuer and underlying ISIN for regular and gross return forwards in Neles (NELES). For further information please see the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056312