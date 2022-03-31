Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: 856193 ISIN: SE0000112724 Ticker-Symbol: SCA 
Tradegate
31.03.22
17:43 Uhr
18,035 Euro
+0,440
+2,50 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 18:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA due to extraordinary dividend

In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA,
attached warrants with Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. B share (SCA B) as
underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from
April 1st, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056318
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
