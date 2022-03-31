- (PLX AI) - Vestas says H2Air has placed a 31 MW order for several projects in Hauts-de-France and in Centre-Val de Loire.
- • The order consists of two V126-3.45 MW, two V112-3.45 MW, one V117-4.2 MW, and three V136-4.2 MW wind turbines
- • Some of the wind turbines will be delivered in various power modes optimised for the local wind conditions
- • The contract also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
