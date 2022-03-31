Two-Day Event in Mainz Will Explore Future of Connectivity Landscape in Germany

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in Connected Germany 2022 as a Gold Sponsor. The event, to be held at Mainz Congress on April 5 and 6, will feature industry leaders discussing the ambitious national expansion of converged gigabit-speed networks slated for 2025 and the importance of partnerships in advancing Germany's broadband strategy.

Netcracker will showcase how its cloud-native Wholesale Infrastructure Solution can help build the future of connectivity in Germany. In addition, Netcracker will present at two sessions during the event:

Business and Operational Automation for Powering the Digital Connected Society

Tuesday, April 5

15:10 CEST

Speaker: Stefan Gruendel, Director, Business Technology Solutions, Netcracker

Collaborative Ecosystems and Partnerships for Industry 4.0

Wednesday, April 6

12:20 CEST

Speaker: Stefan Gruendel, Director, Business Technology Solutions, Netcracker

Click here to learn more and to register for Connected Germany 2022.

