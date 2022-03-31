Significant regulatory and commercial progress for Sibnayal TM

Control of expenses with a net loss reduced to €12.4 million (vs. €14.8 million)

Closing cash position at €12.7 million.

Commercial launch of SibnayalTM in Europe expected in 2022.

Advicenne (Paris:ALDVI) (Euronext: ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, today announces the publication of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and provides an update on its activities.

The audited financial statements for the year 2021 were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on March 31, 2021.

Didier Laurens, Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, commented: "We are very pleased with the achievements in 2021, which will no doubt be a springboard for our future success. During the past year, SibnayalTM became the first treatment to obtain marketing authorization in Europe and the United Kingdom for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA). In line with our timetable, we signed our first commercial agreements at the end of 2021 in Europe, covering one-third of the European patients affected with dRTA. In parallel we have made good progress with the British and French health authorities (NHS and HAS) to market SibnayalTM in optimal conditions for Advicenne. On the financial front, our sales have increased by 20% while controlling our expenses.

The year 2022 is indeed shaping up positively. We remain focused on preparing for the commercial launch of SibnayalTM and to record our first sales outside of any early availability regulatory process. In parallel with the gradual ramp-up of SibnayalTM sales through our distribution agreements with Frost Pharma, ExCEEd Orphan and TwinPharma, we intend to continue the search for partners in target areas both in and outside Europe. With the appointment of a strong management team, we are confident that we will be able to continue delivering on our strategy. Our objectives remain clear and unchanged: continuing the launch of SibnayalTM, pursuing its clinical development for the treatment of dRTA in the United States, and for the treatment of cystinuria, while also extending its indications to other renal diseases for which there is no effective therapeutic solution."

(€ thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total revenue and other income 3 766 3 564 Operating expenses 16 210 17 700 of which R&D expenses 8 964 8 146 of which marketing and sales expenses 1 569 3 827 of which structural and general expenses 4 703 4 841 Operating loss -12 444 -14 136 Net loss -12 427 -14 846 Diluted loss per share (€/share) -1,34 -1,76 Opening cash 16 771 16 629 Cash flows from operations -12 525 -11 694 Cash flows from investing activities -451 -694 Cash flows from financing activities 8 909 12 529 Closing cash 12 685 16 771

Key financial Highlights (31/12/2021)

Operating income amounted to €3.8 million in 2021, slightly higher (+5.7%) compared to previous year. Sales generated by SibnayalTM, Likozam and Levidcen reached €3.3 million, up 20% year-on-year. After considering rebates and provisions, accounting revenues for 2021 were up nearly 30% to €2.7 million. In detail, operating revenues also include the Research Tax Credit ("Crédit Impôt Recherche") for an amount of €1.1 million vs. €1.4 million in 2020. This decrease is explained by the transition of SibnayalTM clinical development in Europe and the increase in R&D expenses in the United States, which are not eligible for the CIR.

Current operating expenses were down 8.4% to €16.2 million (€17.7 million in 2020). R&D expenses increased to reach about €9 million. During the year, Advicenne continued the clinical development of ADV7103 and pursued the implementation of Phase III studies in dRTA in the United States and in cystinuria in Europe. Marketing and sales expenses were significantly reduced in line with the promotion needs of Levidcen and Likozam. Finally, general expenses amounted to €4.7 million, compared with €4.8 million in 2020. This decrease is the result of stronger control of expenses incurred by the new management, offset by one-offs following the implementation of the new management.

As a result,the Company recorded an operating loss of €-12.4 million (€-14.1 million in 2020). In 2021, the Company recorded a net financial product of €0.1 million, of which mostly an interest charge of €1.0 million from both the €7.5 million tranche of its loan from the EIB (European Investment Bank) and the implementation of the French state-guaranteed loan (EMP). This has been offset by revised valuation of the EIB debt of €1.2 million according to IFRS standards. The Company did not record any corporate income tax expense for fiscal year 2021.

Overall, net income showed a loss of €12.4 million (compared with €-14.8 million euro in 2020). This loss represents €1.34 euro per share in 2021 compared to €1.76 per share in 2020.

Net cash flow from operating activities amounts to €-12.5 million in 2021, compared to €-11.7 million in 2020. Cash flow from operations improved significantly to €-11.8 million (vs. €-13.6 million in 2020). The sharp reduction in trade payables impacts the WCR and consumes operating cash flow.

Net cash flow from investing activities amounts to €0.5 million and corresponds mainly to investments in production operations.

Net cash flow from financing activities amounts to €8.9 million in 2021 of which €9.4 million gross proceeds from a capital increase in June 2021.

Finally, Advicenne closed the year 2021 with a net cash position of €12.7 million.

Operational Highlights 2021

Registration and regulatory advances in Europe. Advicenne has achieved important milestones during the year 2021. Last May, SibnayalTM (ADV 7103), Advicenne's most advanced drug candidate, was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in adults, adolescents and children aged one year and older. This was quickly followed by the approval of SibnayalTM by the Medicines Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom in July 2021 for the treatment of dRTA in the same indication. These authorizations have opened discussions with the health authorities with a view to setting the price and conditions for reimbursement of the drug. Thus, in France, the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) validated last December the reimbursement of Sibnayal in its indication and assigned a level IV ASMR. Discussions are underway to set the reimbursement price. In the United Kingdom, after obtaining a list price from the National Health Service (NHS) in December 2021, discussions are continuing to set the conditions for reimbursement.

Strategic alliances. As expected, last year Advicenne initiated the implementation of its strategy to commercialize Sibnayal in Europe. The Company signed several exclusive distribution partnerships covering the Benelux, Central and Eastern European countries, and the Nordic countries. The three selected partners (TwinPharma, ExCEEd Orphan, and FrostPharma AB) all work within the exclusive European network, "Your Pharma Partner," whose role is to make innovative therapies available to patients in 25 European countries. In total, these agreements cover approximately one third of the European dRTA population. The Company is continuing discussions with potential partners to cover other geographical areas in Europe and beyond. Partners conduct local negotiations with health authorities regarding pricing and reimbursement. Sibnayal is available in post-ATU in France and 4 other European countries and approximately 100 patients are being treated.

Clinical developments in the United States and Europe. Advicenne continued the development of ADV7103 in dRTA in 2021 with the initiation of a pivotal Phase III trial in the U.S. The primary endpoints of the study have been validated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Advicenne is also pursuing the development of ADV7103 in cystinuria. In this indication, urine alkalinization remains the main objective of the treatment and explains the interest of ADV7103 in twice-daily administration to improve compliance.

Financial and managerial strengthening. In June 2021, the Company strengthened its financial position through the completion of a reserved capital increase of €9.4 million. This financing will allow the Company to pursue the commercial, regulatory, and clinical development of its lead drug. Advicenne's management team has also been strengthened with the appointment of Didier Laurens as Chief Executive Officer, as well as several high-level executives in the areas of production, quality, and regulatory affairs.

2022 Outlook

In fiscal year 2022, Advicenne expects to commercialize Sibnayal in Europe and achieve its first sales outside the early access setting. The Company also intends to enter new partnerships in selected geographic areas. Advicenne plans to pursue the clinical development of ADV7103 in the U.S in dTRA and in cystinuria in Europe.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product SibnayalTM (ADV 7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV 7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017. For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

Appendices

IFRS consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Balance Sheet

ASSETS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands of euros) Intangible assets 167 38 Property, Plant and Equipment 1 836 2 785 Other financial assets 263 392 Non-current assets 2 265 3 215 Inventory 717 735 Accounts receivable 802 818 Tax credit 1 126 1 406 Other current assets 1 286 1 059 Cash and cash equivalents 12 685 16 771 Current assets 16 616 20 789 Total Assets 18 881 24 004

LIABILITIES and CAPITAL December 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands of euros) Capital stock 1 990 1 724 Capital-related premiums 24 469 29 799 Reserves -13 723 -13 404 Net Income -12 427 -14 846 Total equity capital 309 3 272 Provisions 96 118 Long-term debt 12 371 9 247 Non-current liabilities 12 467 9 366 Financial liabilities 165 4 550 Accounts payable 2 929 4 434 Other current liabilities 3 012 2 383 Current liabilities 6 105 11 366 Total Liabilities 18 881 24 004

Income Statement

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT December 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands of euros) Revenues 2 670 2 062 Income from partnerships 19 73 Other operating income 1 078 1 430 Total revenue and other income 3 766 3 564 Cost of goods sold -973 -886 Research and development expenses -8 964 -8 146 Sales and marketing expenses -1 569 -3 827 Overhead and general expenses -4 703 -4 841 Operating Income -12 444 -14 136 Net financing costs 139 -553 Other financial expenses -148 -260 Other financial income 14 133 Income before taxes -12 438 -14 817 Income taxes 11 -29 Consolidated net profit loss -12 427 -14 846 Attributable to shareholders of Advicenne SA -12 427 -14 846 Attributable to non-controlling interests Earnings per share (€/share) -1,34 -1,76 Diluted earnings per share (€/share) 1,34 -1,76

Cash Flow Statement

CASH FLOW (in thousands of EUR) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net result (loss) -12 427 -14 846 Amortisation, depreciation and provisions 426 217 Share-based payments 347 605 Other calculated income and expenses 3 -122 Net financial costs -139 553 Self-financing capacity -11 782 -13 592 Changes in inventory 18 -239 Changes in trade and other receivables 296 1 035 Changes in trade and other payables -1 057 1 102 Cash flow from operations -12 525 -11 694 Acquisition of PPE and intangible assets -297 -575 Treasury shares -56 -41 Acquisition of financial assets -78 Disposal of financial assets -98 Cash flow from investing activities -451 -694 Capital increase 9 088 662 Net borrowings and refundable advances 45 12 121 Repayment of borrowings and refundable advances -225 -254 Cash flow from financing activities 8 909 12 529 Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates -18 Change in cash -4 085 142 Opening cash position 16 771 16 629 Closing cash position 12 685 16 771

