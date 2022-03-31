RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Commences Trading on OTCQX Best Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce that effective March 31, 2022, the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol, RROYF. The OTCQX is the highest market tier operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. which operates markets on which approximately 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol, RE.

OTCQX is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The OTCQX market is a key step in enabling frictionless access for non-Canadian investors to gain ready on-line access to data, transparency, and liquidity in our securities. Non-Canadian investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for RE Royalties on: www.otcmarkets.com

Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties stated "we are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX market to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access to our company and ease of trading. OTCQX will allow RE Royalties to broaden the reach and awareness of our innovative royalty financing model, improve liquidity of our common shares and drive value for our shareholders."

An application for the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) eligibility is currently pending and once complete, will further facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States. McMillan LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Their data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

The OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. This innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

