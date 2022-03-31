Anzeige
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
PR Newswire
31.03.2022 | 21:34
Plug and Play's Silicon Valley's June 2022 Batches Feature Innovative Startups From 9 Industries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has accepted startups for its Silicon Valley next set of programs, accepting startups from nine industries, including Energy, Enterprise Tech, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, IoT, Mobility, Real Estate & Construction, and Travel. A complete list of selected startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: https://bit.ly/SiliconValleyJune2022

Plug and Play Logo

These programs will run through June. The startups will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 40,000 startups, 500 industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors.

"In past years, we've had many success stories come out of our programs," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "I look forward to welcoming these creative and unique startups into our programs as they will emerge with unparalleled access to our partners and have created some of the greatest innovations of our time."

Startups will participate in networking events, mentor sessions, dealflows, and more throughout the next three months. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the potential for pilots, POCs, investment, and other collaborations with Plug and Play's extensive network.

Last year, Plug and Play invested in 210 companies and accelerated over 2,500 companies. To view Plug and Play's new programs, locations, investments, and more, read their full 2021 Company Performance Report.

Graduation for all of Plug and Play's Silicon Valley startup batches will commence at Plug and Play's invite-only June Summit 2022, from June 14th to 16th. Please contact your Plug and Play representative for more information.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries. We've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com.

Media Contact
Allison Romero
allison@pnptc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835431/PNP_Logo.jpg

