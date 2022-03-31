Company Aggressively Pursuing Robust Enterprise Opportunity and Expansion into New Product Lines to Increase Gross Bookings per Vehicle

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) ("Wejo" or "the Company"), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, today announced financial results and Operational Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Richard Barlow, Chief Executive Officer and Founder said, "We are extremely excited about our Company's progress in 2021. In addition to completing our public listing, we added several OEMs and Tier 1 relationships, and developed platforms and applications that add significant value to our customers' businesses. Our value proposition is resonating in the marketplace, driven by several recently launched ground-breaking services, including Wejo Neural Edge and an EV Infrastructure Operating System solution that will help accelerate EV adoption. In 2022, we will deliver on our revenue targets by moving into several new product lines, expanding our presence with major enterprises, and developing global solutions for current challenges. We believe our performance in 2021 and our expected performance in 2022 positions us well to execute our long-term strategic plan in an expanding Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM). All our business activities are focused around fulfilling our mission of transforming data from connected vehicles, EVs and AVs into rich insights powered by our Smart Mobility for GoodTM products and solutions."

Full-Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue increased 92% to $2.6 million, driven by a 29% increase in total monetizable vehicles on platform to over 16 million vehicles, combined with a 113% increase in customers. Much of the Company's success was driven by the Traffic Management product line in Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions. In the fourth quarter, revenue growth was also supported by two significant Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions contracts awarded, with most of the revenue from those contracts expected to be recognized in future periods.

Net loss was $218 million, up 261% from 2020, reflecting higher expenses related to increased headcount, higher stock compensation expenses, increased cloud and development related expenses, increased marketing costs and public company costs, along with transaction expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $68 million, up 168% from 2020, resulting from higher spending on technology and product development, OEM onboarding, geographic expansion and public company requirements.

Gross Bookings (new business, defined as the total value of new customer deals signed in the current period) increased 105% to $8.4 million, representing robust growth in new customers and growth in our base of recurring revenue for future periods.

Gross Billings (cash from contracts, defined as billed amounts to customers in the period) increased 66% to $6.3 million and demonstrates the growth in cash generated from customer activity.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as of the end of 2021 increased 73% to $4.5 million, reflecting the shift in focus to subscription models for the Company's products, as well as the expansion of relationships with existing customers. We calculate ARR by taking the gross Monthly Recurring Revenue ("MRR") for the last month of the reporting period and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating revenue from customers with contracts with more than 4 months in duration and includes recurring software licenses, data licenses, and subscription agreements.

Total Contract Value ("TCV"), defined as new and existing contracts signed to-date, increased 68% to $20.5 million through end of 2021 as Wejo launched new products, added more enterprise customers, and contracts signed in Software Cloud Solutions. Some of our leading new customers include Microsoft, Parsons, ESRI, Geotab ITS, and Xouba.

Generated $0.75 Gross Bookings per vehicle, up 69% over 2020.

Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020)

Net Revenue increased 180% to $1.4 million.

Gross Bookings increased 248% to $3.1 million.

Gross Billings increased 57% to $2.2 million.

Business Highlights

Over the past year, Wejo has notably:

Launched Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions with the signing of its first major OEM SaaS deal, focused on developing and managing data quality and privacy processes.

Secured a Committed Equity Facility of up to $100 million, subject to price and volume fluctuations, to make key investments in the business, including OEM onboarding, geographic expansion, and deployments of new products and services.

Expanded Wejo's access to data, through relationships with 22 OEMs, Tier 1s, and fleet management companies.

Signed data licensing deals with major industry leaders in mapping and logistics, including Microsoft, ESRI and one of the largest global online retailers.

Launched Wejo Studio, a web-based platform that analyzes data from millions of vehicles and, in near real-time, translates those data sets into unique traffic and journey insights like leveraging access to 11 million crash events. This is a seamless, visual and virtual platform that private and public sector organizations can use to improve driver safety and transform their entire smart mobility strategy.

Received the ARcGis Marketplace Award for providing insights and analytics to support ESRI Geographic Information System tools enabling customers to accelerate decision-making around infrastructure deployment.

John Maxwell, Chief Financial Officer, said "Wejo's ability to raise up to $100 million through a committed equity facility reflects confidence in Wejo's market-leading position and ability to achieve its mission for the benefit of its customers. The expected proceeds from this facility bolsters the Company's liquidity position, and we believe when combined with the expected proceeds from the Apollo forward purchase agreement and current cash on the balance sheet will collectively provide us with sufficient cash to fund our business through the end of 2023. These funding mechanisms are important to building our business with the talent, technology and OEM relationships that support our strong pipeline of new products and customers and reinforces our position to accelerate our growth in our markets."

Key Strategic Priorities for 2022

Wejo is focused on several major objectives in 2022 that are expected to drive significant value, including:

Expanding to new product lines - In 2022, Wejo expects its Traffic Management product line to increase significantly and will be supplemented by the launch of up to five new product lines, includingRemote Diagnostics Services, Audience and Media Measurement, End-to-End Insurance, Fleet Management and Roadside Assistance. These new product lines and the expansion of Traffic Management will increase revenue per vehicle on platform.

Land and expand with enterprise customers Wejo is focused on targeting new enterprise customers and expanding relationships with existing enterprise customers. The Company expects that large customers will be able to utilize Wejo's products and services across multiple parts of their businesses, especially as the Company expands into new product lines.

Creating solutions that accelerate EV/AV adoption Wejo co-launched the EV Infrastructure operating system to help facilitate EV adoption. We anticipate that the Wejo Neural Edge platform (also known as ADEPT) will enable vehicle-to-vehicle communications that are critical for the widespread deployment of autonomous vehicles. Wejo is positioning its software and cloud platform to be a critical component of the software communications stack of the EV/AV industry.

Outlook for 2022

Wejo is providing the following guidance for full-year 2022 on Vehicles on Platform, Net Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA:

Vehicles on Platform: We expect to end 2022 with approximately 27 to 32 million vehicles on our Neural Edge platform, and we expect to continue to increase our Gross Bookings per vehicle on platform.

Net Revenue: Wejo expects to generate a base of Net Revenue of $10 million, which at this level would represent a 285% increase over 2021 reported net revenue. The Company's base net revenue estimate is primarily driven by our Marketplace Data Solutions offerings and reflects contracted customers and our pipeline of new business in late stages of closing. This base also includes completed customer wins in Software and Cloud Solutions. Our base Net Revenue guidance does not include new product lines expected to be launched later in 2022 or our pipeline of new customer opportunities that are now in late stages of closing.

Wejo currently has a significant pipeline of customer opportunities in both Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions as well as Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions. Timing of revenue recognition cannot be determined until these new deals are finalized, so we have left them out of our base Net Revenue projections of $10 million. Irrespective of the timing of the revenue recognition from the pipeline, we expect our revenue base will grow significantly as we exit 2022, and we will see strong growth in Gross Bookings and Total Contract Value.

Adjusted EBITDA: Wejo expects Adjusted EBITDA loss to be in the range of a $110 million to $120 million, reflecting continued spending in technology and product development, OEM onboarding, and geographic expansion.

Wejo continues to invest in its exciting market and related growth opportunities, and as such, any additional needs beyond the Committed Equity Facility, Apollo Forward Purchase Agreement and available cash on hand, and timing of such capital to fund our investments, will be assessed in the future.

Wejo's financial outlook is driven by the Company's ability to commercialize its core data asset into discrete end use markets, which we refer to as Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions and Wejo Cloud and Software Solutions, described in more detail in our Comprehensive Annual Report on Form 10-K, which we are filing with the SEC later today (the "Form 10-K").

Restatement

As further discussed in our Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022, and in our Form 10-K, the Company identified valuation errors in the consolidated financial statements of Wejo Limited ("Legacy Wejo") related to the derivative liabilities that were bifurcated from Legacy Wejo's Convertible Loan Notes ("CLNs"), which were converted to common shares of Wejo Group Limited on November 18, 2021. These errors were related to the misinterpretation of certain conversion terms of the CLN agreement and using the wrong output from the valuation report, which led to the fair value of derivative liabilities being valued incorrectly. As a consequence, the valuation of Legacy Wejo's ordinary shares was affected, resulting in a misstatement of the beneficial conversion feature of the CLNs recorded in Additional Paid in Capital ("APIC") as well as the fair value of Advanced Subscription Agreements ("ASAs"). The financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Affected Period") will be restated to correct this error. Our Form 10-K includes a correction of this error in the financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which were included in our initial registration statements on Form S-4 and S-4/A filed in connection with the Company's initial business combination. These corrections have no impact on net revenue, loss from operations, Adjusted EBITDA or Net cash used in operations.

Webcast Details:

Wejo will host a business update call to discuss 2021 results as well as key financial and strategic priorities for 2022 later today at 5:00 pm EST. The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Richard Barlow and Chief Financial Officer, John T. Maxwell, and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Wejo's website at www.wejo.com/investors/investor-relations.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 16 million vehicles, of which 11.8 million were active on the platform during the prior six months transmitting data in near real-time, and over 64.8 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2021, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

Wejo Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amount) December 31, 2021 2020

(As Restated) Assets Current assets: Cash 67,322 14,421 Accounts receivable, net 1,416 688 Forward Purchase Agreement 45,611 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,518 6,053 Total current assets 131,867 21,162 Property and equipment, net 651 320 Intangible assets, net 9,489 10,946 Total assets 142,007 32,428 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable, including due to related party of $1,464 and $2,407, respectively 15,433 4,890 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,089 9,891 Advanced Subscription Agreement, including due to related party of nil and $4,333, respectively 8,120 Debt to related parties 10,129 Income tax provision 282 Total current liabilities 36,804 33,030 Non-current liabilities: Convertible loan notes 6,130 Derivative liability 39,780 Long term debt, net of unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs 33,705 Warrants 12,650 Exchangeable right liability 11,154 Other non-current liabilities 84 Total liabilities 94,313 79,024 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity (deficit): Common shares, $0.001 par value, 634,000,000 shares authorized; 93,950,205 and 36,463,696 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 94 36 Additional paid in capital 415,304 105,835 Accumulated deficit (369,951 (152,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,247 (294 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 47,694 (46,596 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) 142,007 32,428

Wejo Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (As Restated) Revenue, net 2,566 1,336 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 3,583 1,688 Technology and development 26,265 7,683 Sales and marketing 22,920 7,039 General and administrative 104,144 10,173 Depreciation and amortization 4,411 4,077 Total costs and operating expenses 161,323 30,660 Loss from operations (158,757 (29,324 Loss on issuance of convertible loan notes (53,967 (16,036 Loss on extinguishment of convertible loan notes (25,598 Gain (Loss) in fair value of derivative liability 12,922 (11,133 Gain on fair value of public warrant liabilities 13,800 Loss on fair value of Forward Purchase Agreement (15,609 Gain on fair value of exchangeable right liability 34,452 Loss on issuance of Forward Purchase Agreement (11,674 Gain on settlement of Forward Purchase Agreement 399 Loss on fair value of Advanced Subscription Agreements, including related party of $(3,665) and $(769), respectively (4,470 (1,878 Interest expense (9,597 (2,594 Other income, net 678 687 Loss before income taxes (217,421 (60,278 Income tax expense (357 Net loss (217,778 (60,278 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency exchange translation adjustment 2,541 (2,555 Total comprehensive loss (215,237 (62,833 Net loss per common share basic and diluted (5.00 (1.66 Weighted-average basic and diluted common shares 43,553,504 36,285,113

Wejo Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (As Restated) Operating activities Net loss (217,778 (60,278 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash interest expense 5,163 1,078 Loss on issuance of convertible loans 53,967 16,036 Loss on issuance of Forward Purchase Agreement 11,674 Loss on extinguishment of convertible loans 25,598 Gain on settlement of Forward Purchase Agreement (399 (Gain) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (4 58 Depreciation and amortization 4,411 4,077 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 52,316 Non-cash (gain) loss on foreign currency remeasurement (1,354 338 Loss on fair value of Advanced Subscription Agreements 4,470 1,878 (Gain) Loss in fair value of derivative liability (12,922 11,133 Gain on fair value of warrant liabilities (13,800 Loss on fair value of Forward Purchase Agreement 15,609 Gain on fair value of exchangeable right liability (34,452 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (727 (400 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,775 (90 Accounts payable (1,361 2,647 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,516 2,023 Income tax provision 282 Net cash used in operating activities (106,566 (21,500 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (562 (55 Development of internal software (2,716 (1,810 Net cash used in investing activities (3,278 (1,865 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs 122,717 1,004 Proceeds from Business Combination 70,308 Proceeds from exercise of warrants to purchase of common shares 606 Proceeds from exercise of options 2,086 Proceeds from issuance of Advanced Subscription Agreements, net of issuance costs 348 Proceeds from issuance of convertible loans 16,222 25,222 Payment of issuance costs of convertible loans (1,004 (852 Proceeds from other loan 84 Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 31,865 Payment of issuance costs of long-term debt (638 Repayment of other loan (84 Proceeds from issuance of related party debt 9,862 Settlement of Forward Purchase Agreement 2,517 Advance payment of Forward Purchase Agreement (75,012 Repayment of related party debt (10,142 Net cash provided by financing activities 159,441 35,668 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,304 823 Net increase in cash 52,901 13,126 Cash at beginning of period 14,421 1,295 Cash at end of period 67,322 14,421 Non-cash financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable 90 Advanced Subscription Agreements converted into common shares 12,757 1,449 Transaction costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,476 Conversion of convertible loan notes 106,252 Convertible note issued through settlement of accounts payable and recognition of prepaid revenue share costs 4,813 Net liabilities acquired in the Business Combination through issuance of common shares 1,966 Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid 863 529

Wejo Group Limited Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (As Restated) Net loss (217,778 (60,278 Income tax expense 357 Loss before income taxes (217,421 (60,278 Interest expense 9,597 2,594 Loss on issuance of convertible loan notes 53,967 16,036 Loss on extinguishment of convertible loan notes 25,598 Loss on fair value of Forward Purchase Agreement 15,609 Gain on fair value of exchangeable right liability (34,452 Loss on issuance of Forward Purchase Agreement 11,674 Gain on settlement of Forward Purchase Agreement (399 Loss on fair value of Advanced Subscription Agreements 4,470 1,878 (Gain) loss on fair value of derivative liability (12,922 11,133 Gain on fair value of public warrant liabilities (13,800 Other income, net (678 (687 Loss from operations (158,757 (29,324 Add (Subtract): Depreciation and amortization 4,411 4,077 Transaction related bonus 26,656 Transaction costs 7,686 Share-based compensation expense 52,316 Adjusted EBITDA (67,688 (25,247

