Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ('Foresight'), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Foresight ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $45.7 million in cash, cash equivalent and short-term deposits.
Foresight reported a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss of $15.04 million for the full year 2021, which is approximately 2% less than the GAAP net loss of $15.32 million reported for the full year 2020. Foresight reported a GAAP net loss of $3.72 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and a non-GAAP net loss of $3.27 million for the fourth quarter and $12.57 million for the full year 2021.
'Foresight concluded 2021 with a series of successes that we believe validate our product development roadmap and demonstrate the widespread appeal and the large potential addressable market for our stereoscopic vision systems,' said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. 'Most notably, we successfully completed a proof-of-concept (POC) project with a leading European vehicle manufacturer, demonstrating the added value of our QuadSight(R) solution in converting mono camera-based systems to stereoscopic systems for improved performance. We also made key inroads with a robotic systems developer in North America, as well as a leading Japanese agricultural and heavy equipment manufacturer. We continue to see enthusiastic interest in our solutions across industries and geographies, as companies continue to evaluate the potential benefits of our four-camera vision system."
'Over the course of 2021, Foresight made important strides in communicating the value and superiority of our technology for the growing autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle industries. In 2022, we expect to see increased interest as companies in the automotive, defense, agricultural and robotic systems industries consider advanced vision technologies for further development. Finally, we anticipate continued progress for our wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, and our affiliate, Rail Vision, as leading manufacturers evaluate their technologies for potential integration,' concluded Mr. Siboni.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Balance Sheet Highlights
Fourth Quarter Corporate Highlights:
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of net loss for the period that exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses. The company's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing operations. Management also uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such deemed it important to provide all this information to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Reconciliations between GAAP measures and non-GAAP measures are provided later in this press release.
About Foresight
Foresight Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both 'in-line-of-sight' vision systems and 'beyond-line-of-sight' cellular-based applications. Foresight's vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients' movement.
The company's systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.
For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that its successes at the end of 2021 validate its product development roadmap and demonstrate the widespread appeal, and the large potential addressable market, for its stereoscopic vision systems, that it continues to see enthusiastic interest in its solutions across industries and geographies, as companies continue to evaluate the potential benefits of its four-camera vision system, that in 2022, it expects to see increased interest as companies in the automotive, defense, agricultural and robotic systems industries consider advanced vision technologies for further development and that it anticipates continued progress for its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, and its affiliate, Rail Vision, as leading manufacturers evaluate their technologies for potential integration. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on March 31, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Unaudited) U.S. dollars in thousands
