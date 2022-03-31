Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
31.03.2022 | 22:40
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. shares

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. shares

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. shares 31-March-2022 / 21:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Sale of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. shares

DATE: March 31, 2022

Re: Public Disclosure dated 10 March 2022

With the referenced public disclosure, it was announced that a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") was signed on 10 March 2022 with Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF) for the sale of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S.'s ("TTKOM") 192,500,000,000 Group A registered shares which represent 55% of TTKOM's share capital and which are held by LYY Telekomünikasyon A.S ("LYY").

In this context, the sale and transfer, to TVF, of 192,500,000,000 Group A registered shares which represent 55% of TTKOM's share capital and which are held by LYY, for a purchase price of USD 1,650,000,000 (one billion six hundred fifty thousand million USD) was completed on 31 March 2022.

In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, LYY will be paid an amount corresponding to 55% of the shares, which were transferred by LYY, out of the dividend amount that was resolved, by the TTKOM General Assembly today, to be distributed based on the independently audited 2021 consolidated financial statements.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 152909 
EQS News ID:  1317451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 16:09 ET (20:09 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
