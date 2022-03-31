- (PLX AI) - Vestas has signed a 50 MW contract for the repowering of four wind parks to be located in the north of Portugal.
- • The contract includes the supply and installation of eleven V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • Turbine delivery is expected by the fourth quarter of 2022; commissioning is planned between the second and third quarters of 2023
