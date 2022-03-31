Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
ACCESSWIRE
31.03.2022 | 23:44
102 Leser
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American:AEF) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on March 31, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Fund's Corporate Governance Polices.

As of the record date, February 15, 2022, there were 50,751,778 outstanding shares of the Fund. 83.4% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstained

William Maher

25,757,317

16,446,457

126,951

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstained

Steven N. Rappaport

41,075,759

1,130,104

124,862

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

For More Information Contact:
abrdn Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695567/Aberdeen-Emerging-Markets-Equity-Income-Fund-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
