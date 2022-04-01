Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - The Presidents and CEOs of: The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA); The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA); and the Global Automakers of Canada (GAC) will hold a Media Event:



WHAT: Virtual Zoom Press Event with the presidents of Canada's three major automotive trade associations to address Budget elements related to the new federal government mandate for zero emissions vehicles sales in Canada.



WHY: The federal Liberal government earlier this week announced a new plan to reach 100% zero emissions vehicles sales that included new sales mandates. The industry will outline the steps needed in the federal Budget to achieve these targets.



WHO: Presidents and CEOs of:

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

Global Automakers of Canada (GAC)



WHEN & WHERE: Virtual ZOOM Press Event

Virtual Press Conference via Zoom

Friday, April 1, 2022 10 a.m. EDT

Media are required to pre- register for the event Register for the virtual press conference here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TKvaIAPiSXKAqbSAY8D31w



For more information, please contact:

Sophie Normand

snormand@cada.ca

Cell: 613-407-4294

