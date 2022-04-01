- (PLX AI) - Georg Fischer GF to divest its stake in US automotive joint venture GF Linamar to its Canadian partner.
- • Linamar becomes the sole owner of the Mills River facility
- • In 2021, the site generated sales of approximately USD 120 million and employed 450 people
- • However, the performance of the plant was impacted by ramp-up challenges also stemming from pandemic-related labor shortages, GF said
- • Since 2021, disruptions in call-off patterns due to supply chain issues at customers did not help to improve the situation
- • Transaction details not disclosed
