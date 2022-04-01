Aarne Aktan Appointed as CEO of Solteq Plc

HELSINKI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock Exchange Bulletin, April 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.



Solteq's Board of Directors has appointed Aarne Aktan (B. 1973) as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Aktan will begin in his duties on July 1, 2022, at the latest. Aarne Aktan has been a member of Solteq's Board of Directors since 2015, and he will continue as a member of the Board until taking over his CEO duties. Thereafter Solteq's Board of Directors consists of five (5) board members.

"I am very happy with this new role. Solteq is in a good development phase, and the company has grown and improved its profitability during the past years. This is a good starting point for the next phase," comments Aktan.

Aarne Aktan, Bachelor of Science (Economics), currently acts as CEO of SYNLAB Finland Oy. During his career, Aktan has held several key leadership positions, such as CEO of Pihlajalinna Plc, Talentum Oyj, and Quartal Oy. Aktan acts as the Chairman of the Board of Smartum Oy, a member of the Board of Trainers' House Plc, and an advisor for two of the latest funds of Intera Partners.



"The Board of Directors is very pleased to appoint Aarne Aktan as the CEO of Solteq Plc. Aktan's work at Solteq's Board of Directors has been significant, and his extensive experience in leading growth companies creates a good foundation for the company's profitable growth in the future," concludes Markku Pietilä, Chairman of the Board of Solteq Plc.

Solteq's CFO Kari Lehtosalo will remain Interim CEO until Aarne Aktan takes up his duties as CEO of Solteq Plc.

SOLTEQ PLC

Board of Directors



Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Key media

www.solteq.com

Further information:



Chairman of the Board, Markku Pietilä?

Tel: +358 50?045 5156?

Email: markku.pietila@solteq.com?



Aarne Aktan

Tel: +358 40 342 4440

Email: aarne.aktan@synlab.fi

Solteq in brief



Solteq is a provider of IT services and software solutions. The company is specialized in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long-term experience are retail, manufacturing, utilities, and services. The company employs over 650 professionals with offices in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK, and a customer base throughout Europe.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/aarne-aktan-appointed-as-ceo-of-solteq-plc,c3537485

The following files are available for download: