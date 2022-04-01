- (PLX AI) - Sanofi says EUROAPI listing on Euronext Paris expected on May 6.
- • Sanofi says distribution ratio will be one (1) EUROAPI share per twenty three (23) Sanofi shares
- • Sanofi has confirmed its intention to hold circa 30% of the share capital and voting rights of EUROAPI, and EPIC Bpifrance, acting on behalf of the French State under the French Tech Sovereignty Convention of December 11, 2020, would hold 12% of the share capital and voting rights of EUROAPI and circa 58% of EUROAPI's shares will be distributed via a dividend in kind
- • L'Oréal, Sanofi's largest shareholder, has committed to a lock-up period of 1 year following the settlement of the Distribution
