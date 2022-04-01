Azelis reports on progress of LTIP implementation program

Regulatory News:

Further to the launch of the Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) announced on 16 March 2022, the Group reports the purchase of 15,100 ordinary shares of Azelis (Brussels: AZE) in the period from 25 March 2022 until 31 March 2022.

Date Number of shares Total amount (EUR) Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Trading venue 25 March 2022 2,000 44,368.00 22.1840 22.0950 22.2000 Euronext Brussels 28 March 2022 2,000 45,147.60 22.5738 22.2950 22.8300 Euronext Brussels 29 March 2022 2,000 46,479.00 23.2395 23.0000 23.3600 Euronext Brussels 30 March 2022 2,201 50,218.24 22.8161 22.6000 23.0850 Euronext Brussels 31 March 2022 6,899 153,620.03 22.2670 22.0000 22.7200 Euronext Brussels Total 15,100 339,832.87 22.5055

Since the start of the implementation of the buy-back program on 17 March 2022, Azelis has bought back 42,600 shares for a total amount of EUR 918,968.42. This corresponds to 0.018 of the total shares outstanding. The purpose of this program is to cover future obligations for share awards under Azelis' LTIP.

An overview of the share buy-back program is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Regulated Information".

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

