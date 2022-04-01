Azelis reports on progress of LTIP implementation program
Further to the launch of the Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) announced on 16 March 2022, the Group reports the purchase of 15,100 ordinary shares of Azelis (Brussels: AZE) in the period from 25 March 2022 until 31 March 2022.
Date
Number
of shares
Total
amount
(EUR)
Average
price (EUR)
Lowest price
(EUR)
Highest
price (EUR)
Trading
venue
25 March 2022
2,000
44,368.00
22.1840
22.0950
22.2000
Euronext
Brussels
28 March 2022
2,000
45,147.60
22.5738
22.2950
22.8300
Euronext
Brussels
29 March 2022
2,000
46,479.00
23.2395
23.0000
23.3600
Euronext
Brussels
30 March 2022
2,201
50,218.24
22.8161
22.6000
23.0850
Euronext
Brussels
31 March 2022
6,899
153,620.03
22.2670
22.0000
22.7200
Euronext
Brussels
Total
15,100
339,832.87
22.5055
Since the start of the implementation of the buy-back program on 17 March 2022, Azelis has bought back 42,600 shares for a total amount of EUR 918,968.42. This corresponds to 0.018 of the total shares outstanding. The purpose of this program is to cover future obligations for share awards under Azelis' LTIP.
An overview of the share buy-back program is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Regulated Information".
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.
Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
