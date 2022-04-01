The Romanian authorities have allocated a budget of €457.7 million for the procurement exercise. Selected wind and solar projects will be granted rebates ranging from €425,000 to €1.3 million per MW installed.The Romanian Ministry of Energy has launched a tender for the deployment of 950 MW of renewable energy capacity. The government has allocated a budget of €457.7 million for the procurement exercise, which will be open to wind and solar projects that could also be linked to storage. Of this budget, €372.7 million will be devoted to projects exceeding 1MW in size and €75 million to wind and ...

