Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 April 2022. ISIN: DK0061283009 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Penneo ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 31,639,609 shares (DKK 632,162.70) ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 ------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes ------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66