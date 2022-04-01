Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZD 
Stuttgart
31.03.22
15:52 Uhr
2,705 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 April 2022. 





ISIN:        DK0061283009           
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Penneo              
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:       31,639,609 shares (DKK 632,162.70)
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     DKK 0.02             
-------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Small Cap             
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     PENNEO              
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    196098              
-------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183       
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table     
-------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE               
-------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes                
-------------------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------







For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
