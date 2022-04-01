DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading

The following securities are restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 01/04/2022:

Hot Rocks Investments plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: HRIP ISIN: GB00B1WV3198

