01.04.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EVLI BANK PLC: MERGER CONSIDERATION SHARES, CONVERSION SHARES AND DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 1 APRIL 2022 SHARES

EVLI BANK PLC: MERGER CONSIDERATION SHARES, CONVERSION SHARES AND DIRECTED
SHARE ISSUE 

A total of 14 493 148 shares given in connection with the combination of
A-shares and B-shares into a single share class, a total of 43 041 750 shares
given as merger consideration and a total of 20 005 924 shares in the directed
issue will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of
4 April 2022, presuming that the combination of Fellow Finance Plc and Evli
Bank Plc is recorded into the Trade Register on April 2, 2022. 

Identifiers of Evli Bank Plc's share as of 4 April 2022*:

Company's name: Fellow Bank Plc

Trading code: FELLOW

ISIN code: FI4000170915

Orderbook id: 115614

Number of shares: 87 157 094

*) The change of company's name from Evli Bank Plc to Fellow Bank Plc and the
change of trading code from EVLI to FELLOW will be valid in the Nasdaq
Helsinki's INET trading system as of 4 April 2022. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
