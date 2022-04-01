Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EVLI BANK PLC: MERGER CONSIDERATION SHARES, CONVERSION SHARES AND DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 1 APRIL 2022 SHARES EVLI BANK PLC: MERGER CONSIDERATION SHARES, CONVERSION SHARES AND DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE A total of 14 493 148 shares given in connection with the combination of A-shares and B-shares into a single share class, a total of 43 041 750 shares given as merger consideration and a total of 20 005 924 shares in the directed issue will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 4 April 2022, presuming that the combination of Fellow Finance Plc and Evli Bank Plc is recorded into the Trade Register on April 2, 2022. Identifiers of Evli Bank Plc's share as of 4 April 2022*: Company's name: Fellow Bank Plc Trading code: FELLOW ISIN code: FI4000170915 Orderbook id: 115614 Number of shares: 87 157 094 *) The change of company's name from Evli Bank Plc to Fellow Bank Plc and the change of trading code from EVLI to FELLOW will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as of 4 April 2022. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260