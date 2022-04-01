DJ AS EASY AS CAN BE: NEW CAMPAIGN FOR SHOP APOTHEKE WITH GERMAN CELEBRITIES GUENTHER JAUCH, CHRISTIAN ULMEN AND COLLIEN ULMEN-FERNANDES.

DGAP-Media / 2022-04-01 / 08:47

AS EASY AS CAN BE: NEW CAMPAIGN FOR SHOP APOTHEKE WITH GERMAN CELEBRITIES GUENTHER JAUCH, CHRISTIAN ULMEN AND COLLIEN ULMEN-FERNANDES. Sevenum, 01 April 2022. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, one of the leading e-pharmacies in Europe, is launching a new campaign in Germany today. Under the motto "As easy as can be", the campaign shows how simple it is to take care of your own health in everyday life with SHOP APOTHEKE. This highly relevant topic has prominent support: Guenther Jauch, Christian Ulmen and Collien Ulmen-Fernandes are now the new faces for SHOP APOTHEKE.

SHOP APOTHEKE developed the new campaign together with the agency Serviceplan Health. Two TV commercials will initially be seen in Germany on high-reach channels as well as online. In addition to Christian Ulmen, who also directed the new spots, Guenther Jauch, Collien Ulmen Fernandes and Merlin Sandmeyer will be featured as well. From now on, they will advertise for shop-apotheke.com with a good dose of humour. Mike Rogers, Managing Director Creation Serviceplan: "Building and maintaining trust will be by far the most important strategic task for companies in the coming years. To achieve this, brands need to communicate authentically and in a way that is true to life. Our goal was to create a campaign that does just that in a creative and entertaining way. In a fast-moving digital market environment like this, SHOP APOTHEKE can build an important trust advantage this way."

"With our new brand campaign and our celebrity supporters, we are creating a strategic platform that represents our brand and our attractive offerings in a contemporary way. It's a way that is unusual for pharmacies: a healthy dose of humour and stories from life - authentic and real," says Lena Schmitz - Director, Brand - at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

The protagonists of the new TV campaign appear as private individuals who always have the simplest solution in reach for everyday health problems: SHOP APOTHEKE.

As a couple, Christian Ulmen and Collien Ulmen-Fernandes represent today's image of a modern and lively family. Both are shown in different everyday scenes - always looking for simple and convenient health solutions. True to the motto: "Whatever you need, delivered fast".

Guenther Jauch and Merlin Sandmeyer appear as we all know them from television: Merlin as the somewhat dreamy counterpart to the eloquent Guenther Jauch, who always has the right solution when it comes to health topics: "SHOP APOTHEKE. As easy as can be. Wide choice, low prices."

"It's no secret that I don't blindly accept every cooperation request. I haven't done any advertising in the last ten years. With SHOP APOTHEKE, however, this was different. It's all about providing health care that is as quick as it is easy. And SHOP APOTHEKE definitely is the contemporary, but above all competent online pharmacy," says Guenther Jauch, TV host, entertainer and journalist.

The new campaign starts today with two different OTC commercials of 20 and 25 seconds on German channels such as ARD, ZDF, RTL, RTL2, PRO7 and Sky.

Here are the links to watch the new commercials. . Spot 1 with Guenther Jauch and Merlin Sandmeyer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTqhbHRvV2M (25 sec.), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QF2kR4xMQmk (20 sec.) . Spot 2 with Christian Ulmen and Collien Ulmen-Fernandes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETq3jIRzM9c (26 sec.), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEBJIFuJnDs (20 sec.) ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, 7.9 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company will further improve the customer experience with a focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index. End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication

2022-04-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Erik de Rodeweg 11-13 5975 WD Sevenum Netherlands Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300 Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20 E-mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072 WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1317547 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1317547 2022-04-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317547&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)