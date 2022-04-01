Kindred Group: Unibet extends global sponsorship with five-time chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen

VALLETTA, Malta, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) signs a two years extension of its partnership with the world's best chess player, Magnus Carlsen through its flagship brand Unibet. The Group also extends its sponsorship of Offerspill, Norway's largest chess club. Both sponsorships will promote and support Kindred's long-term ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling by 2023.

"We see great potential in engaging the best chess player of all time, and the world's highest-ranked chess player, as a global ambassador in the fight to combat problem gambling," says Nils Andén, Chief Commercial Officer, Kindred Group. "It is also natural for us to involve Offerspill, Norway's largest chess club in our work. This partnership is an important contribution to raising awareness of chess as an exciting global sport, while also engaging in the local community in Norway."

"Just as I have set a hair-raising goal of becoming the first chess player in the world to reach 2,900 rating points, Kindred, as the first global gambling operator, has set itself an ambition of zero revenue from customers with harmful gambling behavior. This is an ambition I would like to contribute to achieving and a message I am happy to support," says Magnus Carlsen, five-time World Champion.

"In top sports, it is about pushing the boundaries, but at the same time, you have to know your limitations and know when to stop. The same thing is important when gambling; you need to stay in control and know when to stop," says Carlsen.

"Over the last two years, Offerspill made an impressive effort to lift Norwegian chess to a new level, especially during the pandemic. Such a boost requires funding, and we are proud to contribute, and at the same time promote our message of safety, sustainability and responsibility in entertainment-based gambling through the club," concludes Nils Andén.

In 2014, Unibet was the first gambling operator to introduce odds on chess, at the same time as Magnus Carlsen defended his World Cup title for the first time. Throughout the years, Kindred has also sponsored a number of international tournaments and major championships. Magnus Carlsen founded Offerspill in 2019 and has been a Unibet ambassador since 2020. The same year Offerspill and Kindred Group signed a partnership. Today, Offerspill is the largest chess club in Norway with 400 members.

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/unibet-extends-global-sponsorship-with-five-time-chess-world-champion-magnus-carlsen,c3537064

The following files are available for download: