On the heels of the latest NICE guidelines, Dexcom ONE is in review by NHS England for addition to the Drug Tariff

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the new Dexcom ONE Continuous Glucose Monitoring System will launch in the United Kingdom this May. The Dexcom ONE system is an easy-to-use real-time CGM (rt-CGM) that will be more affordable and accessible for people with diabetes in the UK. Dexcom ONE is currently in review to be added to drug tariffs across the UK regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005092/en/

Dexcom ONE Product Family (Graphic: Business Wire)

Karen Baxter, Vice President, UK Ireland, Benelux, France and Spain at Dexcom: "The diabetes community represents a dynamic and inspiring group of individuals. It's always been our priority to provide them with innovative and impactful technology. At Dexcom, we are constantly working to broaden access to CGM technologies that drive improved health outcomes. The upcoming launch of Dexcom ONE represents a significant step forward in diabetes management and inclusion on the drug tariff would ensure that more people benefit from this life changing technology. Should Dexcom ONE be added to the NHS drug tariff, Dexcom will implement an educational and support programme for people with diabetes and healthcare professionals to ensure the diabetes community can benefit as quickly as possible from reimbursement and wider availability of Dexcom CGM."

Dexcom ONE, a wearable sensor and transmitter, puts people firmly in control of their diabetes. By continuously monitoring glucose levels and sending real-time values wirelessly to a compatible smart device* via the Dexcom ONE mobile app, the technology eliminates the need for painful fingerpricks. The app was specially designed to be user friendly, displaying trend arrows to show the speed and direction glucose levels are heading, making in the moment treatment decisions easier. A range of customisable alerts help users avoid potentially dangerous high or low glucose events.

This news comes as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) announced new guidance for adults and children managing Type 1 diabetes. NICE now recommends that adults with Type 1 diabetes be offered a choice of glucose sensors, including rt-CGM, based on their individual preferences, needs, characteristics, and the functionality of the devices available. Furthermore, the guidance also recommends that all children with Type 1 diabetes be offered rt-CGM, together with education for both them and their families and/or carers on how to use their device. This not only improves access to potentially lifesaving technology for people with diabetes, but also provides greater choice.

Dr. Emma Wilmot, Consultant Diabetologist, Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Associate (clinical) Professor, University of Nottingham and Founder, Diabetes Technology Network UK: "For many years, fingerstick blood glucose testing has been a critical component of diabetes self-management; however, self-monitoring can be time-consuming, painful and difficult to fit into a busy day. We welcome the addition of Dexcom ONE rt-CGM as an accessible option for people with diabetes. This news marks an exciting milestone in diabetes management and brings much needed sensor choice for people with diabetes."

Dexcom ONE will be part of a range of products offered by Dexcom for people with diabetes in the UK that also includes the Dexcom G6 CGM system and the upcoming Dexcom G7 CGM system. Dexcom ONE shares the same innovative sensing hardware as Dexcom G6 and is suitable for people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes using insulin. The Dexcom G6 CGM will continue to be available through existing channels to people who require additional support to manage diabetes, for example people who are hypo unaware, children and those using connected devices.

Dexcom ONE will be available in the UK from May 2022.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/en-GB/compatibility

If your glucose alerts and readings from Dexcom ONE do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

© 2022 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom ONE, Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 are registered trademarks of DexCom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005092/en/

Contacts:

Stephanie Libous

Allison+Partners for Dexcom

dexcomUK@allisonpr.com