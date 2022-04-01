- (PLX AI) - Indra Sistemas CFO Javier Lázaro to leave at end of June.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:52
|Indra Sistemas CFO Lazaro to Leave at End of June
|(PLX AI) - Indra Sistemas CFO Javier Lázaro to leave at end of June.
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.: Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee composition, Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors
|08.03.
|The Government would have proposed to Telefónica and La Caixa that they enter Indra's capital to form a core shareholding
|24.02.
|The Government Wants Even More Control Over Indra, But Without A Takeover Bid
|23.02.
|INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.: INDRA 2021 RESULTS
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INDRA SISTEMAS SA
|10,070
|-0,10 %