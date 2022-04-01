Trina Solar Co., Ltd.: Trina Solar, WWF China Call for Actions to Shape Future with Clean Energy

SHANGHAI and SUZHOU, China, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a global leading provider for photovoltaic module and smart energy solutions, joined hands with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) China to call for the use of clean energy to roll out the "60+" initiative. On March 26, Earth Hour, the world's most influential public environmental protection activity, was officially launched, according to Trina Solar.

At 8:30 pm on March 26, many urban landmark buildings in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, and Sanya, turned off their landscape lights for one hour.

It kickstarts the Earth Hour 2022 campaign. Earth Hour, the world's most influential public environmental protection activity, marks its 14th anniversary in China. The theme of Earth Hour 2022 is "Action! Shape Our Future Together".

"2022 marks the 14th year that the Earth Hour campaign has been held in China. In the past year, through the UN's COP15 and COP26, the WWF has prompted international governments and all sectors of society to reach a new consensus on harmony between man and nature, bringing out the full potential of a synergistic effect toward biodiversity conservation, climate change response and sustainable development, and laying a strong foundation for ecosystem restoration in the next decade. "

Lu Lunyan, CEO of WWF China, calls on all countries to lead the post-pandemic recovery in a "human-centered, environment-prioritized" way and fulfill the global commitments of climate and biodiversity conservation while developing economically.

"By 2030, with action, we can reverse the trend of biodiversity loss, protect our planet and shape a bright future."

Under the initiative of WWF, Trina Solar, has become a firm practitioner of energy conservation and emission reduction. This year, Trina Solar is working with WWF China to launch the "Clean Energy for Earth" campaign, a non-profit sub-project of Earth Hour. It calls on society to use clean energy and tries to raise public awareness of clean energy to contribute to a carbon-neutral future.

Twenty-five years ago, with the signing of the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 and the issuance of the One Million Solar Roofs initiative by the US Clinton Administration, Trina Solar anticipated the arrival of a new low-carbon era while recognizing the positive role of PV new energy in protecting the earth. Trina Solar took on social responsibility and was established in Changzhou, China.

Twenty-five years later, Trina Solar has established a presence in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. By the end of the third quarter of 2021, its cumulative shipments of PV modules had exceeded 83GW, close to the installed capacity of four Three Gorges Dam power stations and equivalent to planting 6.2 billion trees worldwide.

Through the Earth Hour platform, Trina Solar and WWF China look forward to developing more initiatives to create a safer, fairer, and more sustainable future for all. This year, a series of thematic activities under the Earth Hour campaign will be held in Beijing. These activities will fall into six components:

Pride on Our Plates (Reducing Waste),

Gaining Wisdom from Nature;

Using Nature to Write a New Chapter;

The Road to a Better Natural World;

A Place of Coexistence with Nature;

Taking Actions to Shape a Better Future.

All of these components are centered on climate change and biodiversity conservation. Subject experts, government leaders, industry representatives, and celebrity guests will gather to discuss the ecology and promote sustainable living. The new "Earth Hour Channel" will be officially launched, and live virtual broadcasts will be conducted from the "Phoenix Earth Hour Zone" in the form of video, picture, and text at three-time intervals.