The Making of Black Britain: HOST OF CELEBRITIES SUPPORTING DIANE LOUISE JORDAN IN HER LAUNCH OF 'THE MAKING OF BLACK BRITAIN'

-SET TO BE UK'S 3RD LARGEST DIGITAL ARCHIVE WITH A LIFELONG HOME ON GOOGLE ARTS & CULTURE

LONDON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it mean to be Black British? Diane Louise Jordan, of Blue Peter and Songs of Praise, is organising a mass collection of stories from all over the United Kingdom over the next couple of years. The Making of Black Britain is set to be the UK's biggest ever audio and digital gathering exercise. It will be a living public oral history archive, inviting every class, colour, and creed, from generation to generation, to share their story, exploring Black British history and present-day experiences. She is being supported by a host of celebrities and dignitaries, including Mica Paris, Levi Roots, Ben Elton, Trevor Phillips, Benjamin Zephaniah, David Akinsaya, Marverine Cole, Michelle Gayle, Paterson Joseph, Colin Salmon, Rachel Adedeji, Jahmene Douglas, George the Poet, John Leslie, Anthea Turner, Alex Wheatle, Lord Hastings, Baroness Lola Young, Dame Fiona Reynolds, Professor Gus John, Munir Miza, Angie La Mar, Angie Greaves, Ashely John-Baptiste, Lemn Sissay OBE, Dominique Samuels, Kwame Kwei-Armah and Tim Vincent, and the launch last night March 31st at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, was a star studded event and huge success.

www.themakingofblackbritain.org is a uniquely British story about nationality, citizenship, identity and belonging. This will be a story of international interest and generational impact and MOBB has partnered with global law firm Latham & Watkins, and Google Arts & Culture to bring the collection of photography, artworks, and stories online, which can be explored from today March 31st on The Making of Black Britain's website and Google Arts & Culture . Portrait photography has been supplied by Vanley Burke, the Godfather of Black British photography and artwork by Bryn Gillette, artistic ambassador, teacher, visual scribe, and prophetic fine art painter.

The Making of Black Britain is set to become the UK's 3rd largest digital archive, exploring the stories and history of people who make up Britain today. The project is being launched to mark the 75th anniversary of the 1948 British Nationality Act, in 2023, which conferred the status of British citizen on all subjects from the Commonwealth, colonies and dominions, and recognised their right to work and settle in the UK and to bring their families with them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778649/Making_of_Black_Britain.jpg