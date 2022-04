S&U recorded a dramatic increase in profit in FY22, but the more telling point is that average pre-tax profit for FY22 and FY21 was nearly £33m, only slightly below the pre-pandemic level of £35m (FY20). In the meantime, the group has continued to refine and develop both its businesses, which should underpin medium-term growth even if the near-term macro background is uncertain.

