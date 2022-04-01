Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
01.04.22
11:30 Uhr
14,900 Euro
+0,200
+1,36 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights

DJ Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights 01-Apr-2022 / 10:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 222,025,926 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 11.205105 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company holds 8,170,188 Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with attached voting rights is 213,855,738.

The above figure of 213,855,738 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.

Enquiries: Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

Tel: 07500 559100

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  153153 
EQS News ID:  1318109 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
