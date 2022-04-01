Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
KR1 plc - Appointment of Non-executive Director

PR Newswire

London, April 1

1 April 2022

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-executive Director

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that Aeron Buchanan has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Aeron Buchanan is the Vice President of the Web3 Foundation. After gaining a doctorate from Oxford University, Aeron was involved in several start-ups before joining the Ethereum Foundation soon after it was founded; he went on to be Head of European Operations. He then left to start Parity Technologies, working on the Polkadot protocol alongside Gavin Wood, before helping set up the Web3 Foundation.

Aeron was an early supporter of KR1, having joined as a shareholder in the second year of operations, and is currently interested in 400,000 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing 0.26% of the Company's issued share capital. With Aeron now joining the board, he will be granted options to subscribe for 145,631 Ordinary Shares at a price of 103p per share, being the closing share price on the day prior to his appointment. These options will only be exercisable in the event that certain future milestones are achieved by the Company.

Aeron Buchanan, Non-Executive Director of KR1, commented: "I am continually impressed with the adaptability of the KR1 team, their knowledge and insights into the changing landscape of the decentralised web."

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented: "Adding Aeron to our board is a huge step for the Company, as we will be gaining the expertise of one of the true pioneers in the space. KR1 is at the forefront of investing into the Web3 ecosystem and with Aeron alongside we can further strengthen our role in supporting the very best teams and technologies that the Web3 world has to offer."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven		+44 (0)1624 630 630
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry
Laura Ewart		+44 (0)7711 387 085
KR1@fticonsulting.com

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Aeron Morgan Buchanan that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Current DirectorshipsFormer Directorships
Morrell Grounds Ltd
Banzhou Electric Ltd
Banzhou Services Ltd
Morrell Avenue Services Ltd
Westmorland Gearing ltd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAeron Buchanan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKR1 Plc
b)LEI213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each

ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)145,631 Ordinary Shares at 103p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 April 2022
f)Place of the transactionNot a market transaction

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

