Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Evli Plc

Due to a partial demerger of Evli Bank Plc scheduled for April 2, 2022, activities and member ID under existing cash equity membership will be transferred to Evli Plc. The member ID's will remain in accordance to the below. The change of exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, April 4th, 2022. Member: Evli Plc Member IDs' in INET: EVL Valid in INET systems as of: April 4, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Riikka Leppänen or Julian Butterworth telephone +358 61667 231 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki