Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 12:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Evli Plc

Due to a partial demerger of Evli Bank Plc scheduled for April 2, 2022,
activities and 
member ID under existing cash equity membership will be transferred to Evli Plc.
The member ID's will remain in accordance to the below.

The change of exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as
of Monday, 
April 4th, 2022.

Member:                   Evli Plc
Member IDs' in INET:         EVL
Valid in INET systems as of:   April 4, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Riikka  
 Leppänen or                                  
Julian Butterworth telephone +358 61667 231 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195       
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.