Karo Pharma completes the acquisition of the E45 brand from Reckitt

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo") has today completed the previously announced acquisition of the skin health brand, E45, from Reckitt for a total consideration of GBP 200m. All conditions to the completion of the transaction have been satisfied.

Net sales of E45 was GBP 43m in 2021 and the transaction contributes positively to Karo's market position within skin health, particularly in the UK, South Africa and Spain.

"E45 is a unique brand, which is trusted by consumers and represents quality and consistency, and we see compelling opportunities to unlock value and develop the brand via focused activation and a deepened e-commerce presence. We look forward to engaging with our business partners, customers, and consumers to further develop the brand," says Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 90 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on uncertainty, as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, may have an impact on results of operations and the financial condition of Karo Pharma. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are based on the information currently available. Karo Pharma cannot give any assurance as to whether such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

