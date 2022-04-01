Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: 580884 ISIN: US16411R2085 Ticker-Symbol: CHQ1 
Tradegate
01.04.22
14:53 Uhr
125,02 Euro
-0,38
-0,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2022 | 14:05
FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Cheniere declares the option for the 5th LNG Carrier

April 1, 2022 Hamilton Bermuda

Flex LNG, Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") (OSE/NYSE: FLNG) announced today that Cheniere Marketing International ("Cheniere") has declared their option to employ a fifth LNG carrier from Flex LNG under the Time Charter Agreements announced April 14, 2021.

Cheniere and Flex LNG has agreed that Flex Volunteer will be the fourth ship under the agreement and that this ship will be delivered to Cheniere mid-April 2022 rather than during third quarter of 2022 as originally agreed. The Time Charter with duration of 3.5 years has therefore been extended by about 2.5 months to facilitate early delivery of the ship to Cheniere.

Flex Aurora will be the fifth ship to be delivered to Cheniere, and she will commence her 3.5-year Time Charter during third quarter of 2022 according to the original agreement. Last year, Cheniere took delivery of Flex Vigilant, Flex Endeavour and Flex Ranger under Time Charters with a minimum duration of between 3 and 3.8 years.

All existing Flex LNG ships are large LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of approximately 173,400 to 174,000 cubic meters and are fitted with efficient dual-fuel two-stroke propulsion (MEGI/XDF). This makes the ships particularly ideal for large parcel, long haul transportation with the industry's lowest carbon footprint and unit transportation cost.

The Time Charter Party Agreements remain subject to certain closing conditions in connection with the delivery and acceptance of the LNG carriers to Cheniere.

For further information, please contact:
Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
