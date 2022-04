EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 APRIL, 2022 SHARES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: EVLI PANKKI OYJ Trading in the share of Evli Pankki Oyj (Orderbook ID 115614) was suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 15:24:09 EET. Trading will be suspended for the rest of the trading day. The orderbook has been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260