PROPetual Real Estate: PROPetual Partners with veritree to Plant 100 Acres of Verified Trees for Every 1 Acre Developed

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / PROPetual (Venture 2021) Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROPetual" or the "REIT"), a private Canadian real estate investment trust focused on real estate development projects across Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, announces a partnership with veritree Technology Inc. ("veritree") to reforest 100 acres of land for every acre of land developed by PROPetual.

"In the past year alone, British Columbia has seen firsthand the impact of climate change; from floods, tornados, and forest fires," said Ravi Mann, President of PROPetual Capital Partners. "At PROPetual, our work is guided by our values of believing that it is our social responsibility as global citizens to fight climate change, but it's impossible to do this alone. Partnering with veritree's innovative platform allows investors the opportunity to see financial growth in their investments while doing their part to restore the planet and fight climate change. This builds upon PROPetual's commitment to be conscious agents of change through impact investing on a global scale."

The partnership launches in April 2022 beginning with the planting of 10,000 verified trees in Williams Lake, British Columbia to showcase PROPetual's commitment to a restorative business model. This first step intends to make an immediate impact through post-fire restoration efforts in the wake of recent BC forest fires. These efforts will help restore the damaged ecosystems to give the forest a new chance of survival, and opportunities to thrive. With this hard work, the local communities once displaced will be able to rebuild their livelihoods and their futures.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a fellow B.C. organization that shares our values of restoring the planet and making a positive impact," said David Luba, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships of veritree. "Together we are creating jobs, providing new habitat for wildlife, cleaning our air and hopefully inspiring other businesses to integrate restoration into their model. PROPetual's choice to use the veritree platform to ensure accuracy and transparency will have a transformative impact on the world's forests, as well as local habitats, communities, and families. By working together, we are one step closer to achieving our mission to plant and verify one billion trees within the decade."

Restoration projects have historically been very difficult to monitor, measure, and audit, especially from the ground-up. At the same time, the need has never been greater to mobilize investment for large-scale restoration projects. veritree is an innovative platform built with blockchain technology that brings transparency, accuracy, and traceability to global restoration efforts. Unlike other verification efforts, veritree technology sits in both the planting organizations to validate, monitor, and analyze ground-level efforts for activities such as tree planting, and also upstream, where business customers can follow planting organizations' efforts. On-the-ground data linked to trees planted is verified and transmitted to a company's portal to track progress. This interactive portal will allow stakeholders to claim trees, see collective efforts, track impact and empower businesses to become champions in the conversation around climate change.

PROPetual's investors and community will have access to the company's forest which provides an overview of PROPetual's restoration portfolio, project descriptions and impacts achieved.

For more information and updates about the partnership's impact please visit propetualreit.veritree.com

About PROPetual REIT

Capital that builds. PROPetual REIT is a private Canadian real estate investment trust that provides investors direct access to qualified development opportunities across Metro Vancouver. We help investors to diversify their portfolios while maximizing socio-economic impact through high-quality contributions to the built environment. PROPetual REIT is eligible for investment through registered accounts in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. To learn more about how to invest in PROPetual REIT, visit: PROPetualREIT.com.

About Isle of Mann Property Group

Founded in 1994 as a modest developer of single-family homes, today Isle of Mann represents a vertically integrated commercial and residential property group. We leverage our experience and deep knowledge of real estate fundamentals to competently execute across the full spectrum of development, investment, and asset management. For more information visit: iompropertygroup.com.

