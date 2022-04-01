The shading effect of rooftop PV systems may help reduce cooling demand in uninsulated buildings by over 10% in the summer, according to new research from Jordan. The scientists also found that a rooftop array may increase a building's heating load in the winter by 3.8%.An international group of researchers has investigated how rooftop photovoltaics may act as a shading and cooling agent for uninsulated buildings in moderate dry and warm climate zones. Their work sought to assess, in particular, how a rooftop PV array may potentially decrease the cooling burden for an average middle-income household ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...