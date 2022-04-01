Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer names Dave Guarino VP Global Communications

Wolters Kluwer names Dave GuarinoVP Global Communications

April 01, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a global leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Dave Guarino as Vice President, Global Communications. Based in New York, Mr. Guarino will have overall communications responsibility for the Dutch-based technology company.

"We are thrilled that Dave has joined Wolters Kluwer in this key, newly created role," said Caroline Wouters, SVP and Chief Corporate Brand and Communications Officer. "He comes at the perfect moment to drive global communications efforts that advance our recently announced three-year company strategy, Elevate our Value. With his extensive global experience, Dave will be instrumental in executing the company's strategic priorities and identifying new opportunities in both internal and external communications."

Mr. Guarino has a strong track record as an innovative communications leader in large global organizations. He joins Wolters Kluwer from S&P Global, a leading data and information services company, where he served as Chief Communications Officer. Prior to holding senior communications roles within S&P, Mr. Guarino worked at UBS and the New York Life Insurance Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Scranton.

"For 186 years, Wolters Kluwer's products and services have served as the backbone for smart and more insightful decision making," said Mr. Guarino. "And today, this pioneering spirit is embedded not just within the company culture, but in how its groundbreaking innovations impact lives and shape society. I'm honored to join the many great innovators and leaders at Wolters Kluwer as we continue to enhance the way professionals do business and solve their most complex problems."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Erica Glass (US) Gerbert van Genderen Stort (Europe/Asia) Corporate Communications Corporate Communications Tel: (516) 238-2280 Tel: +31 172 64 1230 press@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:press@wolterskluwer.com) press@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:press@wolterskluwer.com)

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

