First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - increase

New shares in Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 April 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement and conversion of debt. Name: Hypefactors ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060989911 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYPE ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 9,706,647 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,432,017 shares (private placement - 1,315,789 shares) (conversion of debt - 116,228 shares) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 11,138,664 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 1,315,789 shares - DKK 4,5600016 116,228 shares - DKK 4,5600027 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 158208 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Oaklins Denmark by Kim Harpøth Jespersen on tel. +4552150243