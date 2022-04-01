Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 16:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Arion banki (symbol: ARION) on
March 16 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 4 April 2022. 

ISIN                     IS0000028157   
Company name                 Arion banki hf. 
Total share capital before the reduction   ISK 1,660,000,000
Reduction in share capital          ISK 150,000,000 
Total share capital following the reduction ISK 1,510,000,000
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1      
Symbol                    ARION      
Orderbook ID                 156438
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
