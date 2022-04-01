Anzeige
01.04.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (17/22)

As from April 1, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan
Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short         ISIN    
BEAR BYD X5 AVA 1   GB00BL05CY93
BEAR CO2 X10 AVA 19  GB00BNTRPC93
MINI L GULD AVA 93  GB00BW6RSP96
MINI L KARO AVA 18  GB00BW6RW571
MINI L KARO AVA 19  GB00BG5TSF41
TURBO L GULD AVA 116 GB00BG5ZNW47



The last day of trading will be April 1, 2022.


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
