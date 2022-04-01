Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (17/22)

As from April 1, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR BYD X5 AVA 1 GB00BL05CY93 BEAR CO2 X10 AVA 19 GB00BNTRPC93 MINI L GULD AVA 93 GB00BW6RSP96 MINI L KARO AVA 18 GB00BW6RW571 MINI L KARO AVA 19 GB00BG5TSF41 TURBO L GULD AVA 116 GB00BG5ZNW47 The last day of trading will be April 1, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.