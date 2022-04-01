DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 April 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby notifies that Ayman Asfari, Non-executive Director, has today transferred five million ordinary shares ('Shares') of USUSD0.02 each in the Company to The Asfari Foundation (a UK registered charity), where he is chair, as part of a programme of building an endowment fund to ensure that the works of the Foundation can continue into the future.

Following this transaction, Mr Asfari's beneficial interest in Shares has reduced from 88,958,173 Shares to 83,958,173 Shares, representing 16.11% of the total voting rights in the Company. The Asfari Foundation (which is considered as a Closely Associated Person, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, of Mr Asfari) now has a beneficial interest in five million Shares.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

