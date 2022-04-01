In other news, the UK charging infrastructure is in for a major boost, Volkswagen aims to catch up with Tesla, and the first all-electric Rolls-Royce completes winter tests near the Arctic Circle.Connecting and operating very different cells as desired in second-life applications referred to as patchwork batteries could soon become a viable option thanks to a novel technology developed by Germany-based Benning CMS Technology. By virtue of its patented algorithm embedded in the charging process called ETA-Leveling, battery cells from different manufacturers, of different ages and at different nominal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...